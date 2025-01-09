The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) will soon close the online application form for the Junior Administrative Assistant. Eligible candidates can fill out their online application form through the official website apsc.nic.in till today January 9, 2025, by midnight.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 14 posts. The last date to pay the application fee is January 11, 2025.

Application Fee Category Application fee (Rs.) Processing Fee Charged by CSC.SPV (Rs) Taxable amount on processing fee (@18%) Total Amount (Rs.) General Nil 40 7.20 47.2 SC/ST/OBC/IVOBC Nil 40 7.20 47.2 BPL Nil 40 7.20 47.2 PWBD Nil 40 7.20 47.2

How to fill out the online application form

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates Click on the application form Fill the application form Save it and submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the application form.