The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the exam schedule for Class 10th and Class 12th for the year 2025. Eligible students can check the timetable through the official website bseh.org.in.

As per the official date sheet, the exam for Class 10th will begin on February 28, 2025, and end on March 19, 2025. The examination for Class 12th will begin on February 27, 2025, and conclude on March 21, 2025. The board has also released the timetable of D.El.Ed 1st Year Re-Appear (Admission Year- 2022) Exam Feb./March-2025 and Theory Paper D.El.Ed 2nd Year Re-Appear (Admission Year- 2022) Exam Feb./March-2025.

How to check the date sheet

Visit the official website bseh.org.in On the homepage, go to the date sheet Click on the respective date sheet link Download the date sheet Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the Class 10th date sheet.

Direct link to download the Class 12th date sheet.

Direct link to download the D.El.Ed date sheet.