The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board ( MPESB ) has started the online application form for the Supervisor Recruitment Examination 2024 under the Directorate of Women and Child Development, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal. Eligible Candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website esb.mp.gov.in till January 23, 2025.

Candidates can change their application form till January 28, 2025. The examination is tentatively scheduled to be held on February 28, 2025, in two shifts. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 660 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved categories is Rs 500. The application fee for only SC/ST/OBC/EWS and Divyaangjan candidates who are natives of Madhya Pradesh is Rs 250. The MP Online Portal for candidates filling out online applications through the kiosk has a fee of Rs 60.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to online form Click on the application link Fill the application form Save the application form Take a print out for future reference

