AIBE 19 objection window closes today; check details here
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, on the official website allindiabarexamination.com.
The BAR Council of India (BCI) will close the online objection window for the All India BAR Exam 19 (AIBE 19) today, January 10. Eligible candidates can submit suggestions, if any, on the official website allindiabarexamination.com.
The AIBE exam was conducted on December 22, 2024. AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates who want to practice law in India. The passing percentage for Gen/OBC category candidates is 45 percent and 40 percent for SC/ST and disabled candidates.
Steps to download AIBE 19 answer key 2024
Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com
On the homepage, click on the answer key link
Key in your details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit objections, if any
Direct link to check the answer key.
Direct link to submit the objections.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.