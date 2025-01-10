The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the Dental Hygienist mains provisional answer key 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website upsssc.gov.in .

Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by January 15, 2025. The mains examination was conducted on January 5, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 288 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Dental Hygienist answer key

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Dental Hygienist answer key 2023 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Dental Hygienist answer key 2024.