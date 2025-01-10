Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the exam schedule of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts/Services-2024 II under the Department of Agriculture and Farmer's Empowerment, Government Odisha. (Advt. No.4603/OSSC). As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on February 16, 2025, through OMR mode. The detailed programme will be released at ossc.gov.in in due course.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 324 Soil Conservation Extension Worker vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam and Certificate Verification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the CGLRE Main final answer key 2024. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in till January 11, 2025.

The exams were conducted on November 27, 28, and December 3 and 4, 2024. The Commission had notified a total of 83 vacancies .