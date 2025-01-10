State Selection Board ( SSB ) Odisha has once again revised the exam schedule of the Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeepers posts 2024. As per the notification, the exam will now be conducted on January 23, 2025, from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for January 12, 2025.

The board will post more details about the examination and admit card release date on the official website ssbodisha.ac.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 101 vacancies, of which 39 vacancies are for Junior Assistant posts, 8 for PETs, and 54 for Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeeper posts.

Steps to download Lab Asst cum Storekeeper exam schedule

Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on the Lab Asst cum Storekeeper exam schedule 2024 link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the exam schedule.