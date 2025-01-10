SSB Odisha recruitment 2024: Lab Asst cum Storekeeper exam revised again, details here
Candidates can download the revised exam schedule from official website ssbodisha.ac.in.
State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has once again revised the exam schedule of the Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeepers posts 2024. As per the notification, the exam will now be conducted on January 23, 2025, from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for January 12, 2025.
The board will post more details about the examination and admit card release date on the official website ssbodisha.ac.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 101 vacancies, of which 39 vacancies are for Junior Assistant posts, 8 for PETs, and 54 for Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeeper posts.
Steps to download Lab Asst cum Storekeeper exam schedule
Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the Lab Asst cum Storekeeper exam schedule 2024 link
The exam schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the exam schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the exam schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.