UPSSSC answer key 2024 out for Auditor, Assistant Accountant posts; check details here
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Auditor and Assistant Accountant Recruitment (Mains) exam 2023 provisional answer key. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website upsssc.gov.in till January 15, 2025.
The exam was conducted on January 5, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill 530 vacancies, of which 529 vacancies are for Auditor posts and 1 for Assistant Accountant.
Steps to download Auditor, Asst Accountant answer key
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Important Announcement tab
Click on the Auditor, Assistant Accountant answer key 2024 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
