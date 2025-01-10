Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Auditor and Assistant Accountant Recruitment (Mains) exam 2023 provisional answer key. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website upsssc.gov.in till January 15, 2025.

The exam was conducted on January 5, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill 530 vacancies, of which 529 vacancies are for Auditor posts and 1 for Assistant Accountant.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Auditor, Asst Accountant answer key

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Important Announcement tab Click on the Auditor, Assistant Accountant answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

