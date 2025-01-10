CGPSC SSE 2024 admit card release date out; check exam details here
The written exam will be conducted in February 2025.
The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the admit card release date for the State Services Examination 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on February 9 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The admit card will be released at psc.cg.gov.in 10 days before the commencement of the exam.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 246 vacancies. The tentative date of the main examination is June 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download SSE admit card 2024
Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the SSE admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.