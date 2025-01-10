The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has announced the admit card release date for the State Services Examination 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on February 9 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The admit card will be released at psc.cg.gov.in 10 days before the commencement of the exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 246 vacancies. The tentative date of the main examination is June 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SSE admit card 2024

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSE admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.