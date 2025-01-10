MPESB Group 5 registration window closes soon; apply now for 1170 posts
Candidates can apply for the posts at esb.mp.gov.in till January 13, 2025.
The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) will soon close the online application window for the Group 5 Staff Nurse, Paramedical, and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website esb.mp.gov.in till January 13, 2025. The last date to make changes to the form is January 18, 2025.
The exam is likely to be conducted on February 15, 2025, in two shifts — 9.00 am to 11.00 am and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims o fill 1170 vacancies. Earlier, the board had notified 881 vacancies.
Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s Group 5 notification 2024.
Application Fee
The candidates of the unreserved category have to pay the application fee of Rs 500. The candidates of SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD category who are natives of the Madhya Pradesh have to pay Rs 250 as the application fee.
Steps to apply for Group 5 posts
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the latest updates section
Click on the Group 5 application link
Fill the required details, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Group 5 posts 2024.
