NIFT 2025 application correction window opens at nift.ac.in; check details here
Candidates can make changes to their forms at exams.nta.ac.in till January 12, 2025.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2025. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at nift.ac.in till January 12, 2025.
The exam will be conducted on February 9, 2025, at various examination centres in Computer Based Test (CBT) / Paper Based Test (PBT) mode for the academic session 2025-26. The entrance test is being held for admissions to UG and PG Programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) and Ph. D for NIFT Admissions –2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to make changes to NIFT forms 2025
Visit the official website nift.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the NIFT application correction 2025 link
Key in your login details and make the necessary changes
Save and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.