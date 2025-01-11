The Indira Gandhi National Open University ( IGNOU ) has announced the results of the December Term-End Examinations (TEE) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ignou.ac.in .

The exam was conducted from December 2, 2024, to January 9, 2025.

Steps to download IGNOU December TEE result 2024

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, go to the Student Services Click on the Results tab Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IGNOU December TEE result 2024.