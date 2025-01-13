Xavier School of Management has released the provisional answer key of the Xavier Aptitude Test ( XAT ) 2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website xatonline.in .

The results are likely to be released soon. The exam was conducted on January 5, 2025. The registrations were invited from July 15 to December 10, 2024.

The XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI. For more than 75 years, XLRI has conducted XAT at all India levels to select the most appropriate students for management education. More than 250+ institutes are using the XAT score for admission.

Steps to download XAT answer key 2025

Visit the official website xatonline.in Click on the XAT Key and Objection Form link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to XAT answer key 2025.