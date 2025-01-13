The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the District Allocation List for the School Teacher Competitive Re-Examination (TRE 3.0) – for Education Dept., Bihar. (Advt. No. 22/2024) for Classes 1-5, 6-10, 9-10, 9 -10 Special School Teacher and 11-12. Eligible candidates can check the allocated district through the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The exams were conducted on July 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 87,774 teacher vacancies at primary, middle school, secondary, and higher secondary levels.

Steps to download TRE 3.0 allocated district

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the TRE 3.0 link The final list will appear on the screen Check and download the final list Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the allocation list.