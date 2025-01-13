The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board ( DSSSB ) has released the interview schedule for the posts of Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant (postcode 801/24). Eligible candidates can check the interview schedule through the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The interview will be held on February 9, 2025, in two shifts — shift I from 9.00 am and shift II from 1.00 pm. The interview will be held at extension block, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi-110054 (nearest metro station - Tis Hazari). This recruitment drive aims to hire for 41 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

“Admit Cards are being sent/dispatched to the candidate's E-mail IDs and postal address (via speed post) provided in the application forms. If any of the candidates face difficulties in downloading or obtaining the admit card, they must promptly send their request for admit card to the E-mail ID rectbrct.ddc@ddc.nic.in within 10 days of this notification. Requests made through any other means shall not be considered under any circumstances,” reads the official notification.