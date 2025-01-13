ICAI CA May 2025 schedule out; check details here
Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website icai.org.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the Chartered Accountants May 2025 exam schedule. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website www.icai.org.
As per the notification, the registrations for the exam will commence on March 1 and conclude on March 14, 2025. The last date to submit the form with the late fee of Rs 600 is March 17, 2025. The Foundation course exam will be held from May 15 to 21, 2025. The Intermediate exams for Group I and Group II will be conducted from May 3 to 7, and May 9 to 14, respectively.
Final examination for Group I and Group II will be held from May 2 to 6, and May 8 to 1, 2025. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|INTERMEDIATE COURSE EXAMINATION
|Fee
|For Indian Centre(s)
|Single Group / Unit (All except 2)
|Rs 1500
|Both Groups / Unit 2
|Rs 2700
|For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre
|Single Group / Unit (All except 2)
|US$325
|Both Groups / Unit 2
|US$500
|For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s)
|Single Group / Unit (All except 2)
|US$2200
|Both Groups / Unit 2
|US$3400
|FINAL COURSE EXAMINATION
|For Indian Centre(s)
|Single Group
|Rs 1800
|Both Groups
|Rs 3300
|For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre
|Single Group
|US$325
|Both Groups
|US$550
|For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s)
|Single Group
|Rs 2200
|Both Groups
|Rs 4000
|INTERNATIONAL TAXATION – ASSESSMENT TEST
|Rs 2000
|FOUNDATION COURSE EXAMINATION
|For Indian Centre(s)
|Rs 1500
|For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s)
|US$325
|For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s)
|Rs 2200
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.