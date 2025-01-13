The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the schedule of candidature & Documents Verification and Medical Examination for the Pay Level-6 & Level-5 Post against CEN No. 01/2019 (NTPC). Eligible candidates can check the details DV schedule through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The board has notified the list of 28 candidates to appear for the DV process. The admit card will be provided 4 days before the Documents Verification. The DV will be held at the Office of the RRB Chandigarh, Near Railway Station (Panchkula Side), Railway Colony, Chandigarh -160002.

Here’s the official DV schedule.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official RRB website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take print out for future reference