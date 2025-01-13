The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ) has released the Computer Based Test (online mode) Recruitment Examination to the post of Senior Resident/Senior Demonstrator. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The interview will be held from January 16 to 18, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 410 posts.

“Candidates have to report for the interview at 8.45 am sharp from January 16 to 18, 2025 at the venue mentioned in the table below. No candidate will be entertained after 10.00 am,” reads the official notification.

How to check the result

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on the result link Click on the result link Download the result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the result.