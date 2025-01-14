The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) will release the Combined Graduate Level Exam (Tier II) 2024 admit card today, January 14. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ssc.gov.in .

Tier-II exam will be conducted from January 18 to 20, 2025. The SSC CGL Tier I exam result was announced on December 5, 2024. Over 1.65 lakh candidates have been shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in the Tier-II exam.

“Candidates who have opted for ‘Own Scribe’ are required to register their scribe on the Commission’s website till 13.01.2025 (11:59 PM). The ‘Admission Certificate’ and 'Scribe's Entry Pass (for own scribe)' for the said examination will tentatively be available for download w. e. f. 14.01.2025. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the Commission ( https://ssc.gov.in/ ) in a similar manner. Detailed instructions in this regard are available in the Notice published on 08.01.2025 on the website of the Commission,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CGL Tier II admit card

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate’s Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the CGL Tier II admit card Take a printout for future reference