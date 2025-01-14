The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the UGC National Eligibility Test December 2024 ( UGC NET December 2024 ) in view of Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and other festivals on January 15, 2025. The January 16, 2025 exam will be conducted as per the schedule.

UGC NET Dec 2024 will be conducted from January 1 to 16, 2025. The exam will last 180 minutes (3 hours). The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UGC NET Dec 2024 admit card

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET December 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference