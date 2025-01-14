The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur has released the calendar of examinations to be conducted by Vyapam for the year 2025. Interested candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The calendar includes the list of 32 various exam which will conducted by different departments. Fore more information regarding the exams candidates must visit the website on regular basis.

How to check the exam schedule

Visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in On the homepage, go to the notification tab Click on the exam schedule Download the exam schedule

Direct link to download the CG Vyapam 2025 exam schedule.