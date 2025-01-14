The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has released the admit card for the posts of Postgraduate Teachers (PGTs) in the subjects of Economics (Advt. No. 21/2024) and Hindi (Advt. No. 25/2024) held on 17.11.2024 and Hindi (Advt. No. 25/2024). Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website hpsc.gov.in .

The examination will be held on January 19, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to hire 136 posts: 132 for Economics (Advt. No. 21/2024) and 4 for Hindi (Advt. No. 25/2024).

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the important link tab Click on the admit card download link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.