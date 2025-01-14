The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the admit cards for the written examination to be held for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics, Odia & Physics) (Advt. No. 25 of 2023-24). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in .

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 40 posts Mathematics teacher, 223 posts of Odia teacher and 63 posts of Physics teacher.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PGT 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process