State Selection Board ( SSB ) Odisha has announced the admit card release date for the Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeepers posts 2024. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ssbodisha.ac.in from January 17, 2025.

As per the notification, the exam will now be conducted on January 23, 2025, from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. Earlier , the exam was scheduled for January 12, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 101 vacancies, of which 39 vacancies are for Junior Assistant posts, 8 for PETs, and 54 for Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeeper posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Lab Asst cum Storekeeper admit card

Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on the Lab Asst cum Storekeeper admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference