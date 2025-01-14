The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has released the admit card for the posts of Junior Assistant/Data Entry Operator/Swagati/Mate/Housing Inspector/Work Supervisor/Computer Assistant-cum-Receptionist/Survey Lekhpal under Advertisement No. 64/U.A.S.C.A./2024 dated 04 October, 2024. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The examination will be held on January 19, 2025 in the single shift from 11.00 am to 01.00 pm.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, go to the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Key in all the required details

