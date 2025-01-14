The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the admit card of the Uttarakhand Secretariat / Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, Review Officer (Accounts) / Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website ukpsc.net.in.

As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on January 29 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. Earlier , the exam was scheduled for January 25, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 6 posts.

Steps to download RO/ARO admit card 2024

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on the RO/ ARO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

