BPSC BHO interview call letter released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview call letter for the Block Horticulture Officer (BHO) competitive exam under Advt. No. 24/ 2024. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
The interview schedule will commence on January 21, 2025, and end on February 1, 2025. The interview will be held in two different shifts — the first shift will begin at 10.30 am and the second shift will begin at 2.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 318 vacancies.
Steps to download BHO interview call letter
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the interview call letter link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the interview call letter
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to BHO interview call letter.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.