Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the exam schedule of the Combined Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Lower Subordinate Services Examination 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from February 2 to 5, 2025, in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

The admit card will be released at psc.uk.gov.in on January 17, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 113 vacancies, of which 36 vacancies are for Nayab Tehsildar posts, 14 for Deputy Jailor, 36 for Supply Inspector, 6 for Marketing Inspector, 5 for Labour Enforcement Officer, 5 for Excise Inspector, 2 for Senior Cane Development Inspector, 6 for Cane Development Inspector, and 3 for Khandsari Inspector.

Steps to download Lower PCS admit card 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Combined Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Lower Subordinate Services Examination 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference