The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the Assistant Accountant and Auditor Main Examination (Pre.A.P.-2023) / 03 exam 2023 provisional answer key. The main examination is scheduled to be held on February 16, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 1829 posts. Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for admit cards and other details.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference