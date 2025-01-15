TPSC Fishery Officer applications open till Feb 15; 53 posts on offer
Candidates can complete the online application form through the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in until Feb 15, 2025.
The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has started the online application form for the Fishery Officer, TFFS, Grade-I, Group-B Gazetted under the Department of Fisheries, Govt. of Tripura. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in until Feb 15, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 53 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Age Limit
The upper age limit to apply for this post is 40 years as of February 15, 2025. Candidates from reserved categories will get age relaxation.
Application Fee
The candidates of General categories have to pay Rs 350 as the application fee. Candidates from ST/SC/ BPL card holders/Physically Handicapped categories have to pay Rs 250 as the application fee.
How to fill out the application form
- Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the online application tab
- Click on application link
- Fill the application form
- Submit the online application form
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to fill the online application.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.