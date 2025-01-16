The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has reopened the application correction window for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFTEE) 2025. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at nift.ac.in up to 11.50 pm today, January 16, 2025. Earlier, the application correction deadline was January 12, 2025.

The exam will be conducted on February 9, 2025, at various examination centres in Computer Based Test (CBT) / Paper Based Test (PBT) mode for the academic session 2025-26. The entrance test is being held for admissions to UG and PG Programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) and Ph. D for NIFT Admissions –2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to NIFT forms 2025

Visit the official website nift.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NIFT application correction 2025 link Key in your login details and make the necessary changes Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference