The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has declared the results of the Constable (Armed/IRP/Executive/SDRF) recruitment exam 2024, Home Department under Advt. No. 01 of 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The exam was conducted on December 1, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4002 vacancies.

Steps to download Constable result 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Constable result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JKSSB Constable result 2024.

Direct link to JKSSB Constable final answer key 2024.