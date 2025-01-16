The Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram has released the admit cards for the Kerala SET January 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on February 2, 2025. There shall be two papers — Paper I is common for all candidates. It consists of two parts — (A) General Knowledge and (B) Aptitude in Teaching. Paper II shall be a test based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the Post Graduate (PG) Level.

Candidates can check the exam details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Kerala SET Jan admit card 2025

Visit the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, go to the SET January 2025 tab Click on the Kerala SET Jan 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SET January 2025 admit card.