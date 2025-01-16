The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has released the schedule for interview for selection to Scientist/Engineer-SC posts notified vide Advt. No. 327 dated 01.07.2023. Eligible candidates can check the interview schedule through the official website vssc.gov.in.

The interview will commence on February 3, 2025, and end on February 10, 2025, at the Recruitment and Review section (room no. f11), Administrative Block, ATF area (between Veli tourist village and St. Thomas Church, Veli) Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre Thiruvananthapuram—695 022. The reporting time for the interview is 8 a.m. The recruitment drive aims to fill 61 vacancies.

How to check the interview schedule

Visit the official website vssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the interview schedule link Check the schedule Download the schedule and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the interview schedule.