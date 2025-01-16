The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the State Tax Inspector, Class-3, Finance Department. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by January 20, 2025. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion applicable. The recruitment drive aims to fill 300 vacancies. The exam was conducted on December 22, 2024.

Steps to download Tax Inspector answer key

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the State Tax Inspector answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to State Tax Inspector answer key 2024.

Direct link to State Tax Inspector objection window 2024.