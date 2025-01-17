The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely to release the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 exam city slip today, January 17. Once out, eligible candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT .

Admit cards are scheduled to be released on December 20. CMAT 2025 will be conducted on January 25, 2025, for 3 hours. The test paper will consist of 100 questions of 400 marks.

Steps to download CMAT exam city slip 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ On the homepage, click on the CMAT 2025 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE Affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in their Institution.