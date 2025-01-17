The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has announced the results of the Additional Private Secretary exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

A total of 1653 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the computer knowledge test scheduled to be conducted from January 27, 2025. The exam was conducted from November 25 to December 23, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 103 APS posts.

Steps to download UKPSC APS result 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in

