The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will close the online application window for the recruitment of Senior Scientific Officer (SSO) 2024 today, January 17. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies, of which 1 is for Senior Scientific Officer (Documents Division), 1 for Senior Scientific Officer (Physics Division), 2 for Senior Scientific Officer (Biology Division), 1 for Senior Scientific Officer (Serology Division), 1 for Senior Scientific Officer (Toxicology Division), 1 for Senior Scientific Officer (Narcotics Division), 4 for Senior Scientific Officer (DNA Division), and 3 for Senior Scientific Officer (Cyber Forensic Division).

The applicants should be between the age of 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2026. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to apply for SSO posts 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSO 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference