Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I recruitment exam under Advt. No. 11/2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

Applicants cans submit suggestions, if any, by January 19, 2025. The exam was conducted on January 6 and 7, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 181 EO vacancies.

“Candidates are advised to note the dates and submit their objections if any, through the link provided. Objections received beyond 5.00 PM of 19/01/2025 will not be considered at any cost,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download EO answer key 2024

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the EO answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to EO answer key 2024.