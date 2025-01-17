Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has opened the application correction window for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Examination ( REET-2024 ). Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in till January 19, 2025. A fee of Rs 200 is applicable.

The candidates can download the admit card for the examination on February 19, 2025, by 4.00 pm. The examination will be held on February 27, 2025, in two phases — the first phase will be held from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and the second phase will be held from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to REET form 2024

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the REET 2024 application correction link Login, make the changes and pay the fee Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to REET 2024 application correction.