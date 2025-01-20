The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination in December 2024 or FMGE December 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website natboard.edu.in. The individual scorecard will be released on or after January 27, 2025.

The exam was conducted on January 12, 2025.

“Candidates declared qualified in FMGE December 2024 are hereby apprised that FMGE Pass Certificates shall be distributed “In-Person” after identity and credential verification, schedule for which shall be notified separately. The result for FMGE December 2024 declared herewith is subject to in-person verification of identity and credentials,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the FMGE Dec 2024 result

Visit the official websites natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in Click on FMGE Dec 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to FMGE December 2024 result.