Xavier School of Management has declared the results of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025. Eligible candidates can download their scorecard from the official website xatonline.in.

The exam was conducted on January 5, 2025. The registrations were invited from July 15 to December 10, 2024. The XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI. For more than 75 years, XLRI has conducted XAT at all India levels to select the most appropriate students for management education. More than 250+ institutes are using the XAT score for admission.

Steps to download XAT result 2025

Visit the official website xatonline.in Click on the XAT result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

