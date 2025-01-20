XAT 2025 result announced at xatonline.in; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website xatonline.in.
Xavier School of Management has declared the results of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025. Eligible candidates can download their scorecard from the official website xatonline.in.
The exam was conducted on January 5, 2025. The registrations were invited from July 15 to December 10, 2024. The XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI. For more than 75 years, XLRI has conducted XAT at all India levels to select the most appropriate students for management education. More than 250+ institutes are using the XAT score for admission.
Steps to download XAT result 2025
Visit the official website xatonline.in
Click on the XAT result 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to XAT result 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.