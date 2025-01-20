AIIMS recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 220 Jr Resident posts today, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at aiimsexams.ac.in upto 5.00 pm today, January 20.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, will soon close the online application window for the recruitment to Junior Resident posts 2025. Eligible candidates can fill their forms on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in up to 5.00 pm today, January 20, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 220 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
“All provisionally eligible candidates who wish to fill the application for JR posts for the January 2025 session are required to deposit a security amount of Rs. 25,000 through electronic fund transfer,” reads the official notification.
Steps to fill Junior Resident forms 2025
Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the Junior Resident application form link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the form and submit
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Junior Resident posts 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.