The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Director /Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Veterinary Extension Officer Exam 2024 under Adv No./11/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at mppsc.mp.gov.in till February 19, 2025. Candidates can make corrections to their forms from January 25 to February 21, 2025, by paying a fee of Rs 50 per change.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 192 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for AD, VAS, VEO posts 2024

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab Click on the AD, VAS, and VEO 2024 application link Register and fill the form Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.