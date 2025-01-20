The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board ( DSSSB ) has released the skill test (typing test) result for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant, postcode -802/24 in District and Sessions courts/family courts. The candidates can check the result through the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 546 posts. The board has provisionally selected 1899 candidates to appear for the Tier IV interview process.

How to check the result

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result link Click on the result link Check the result Download the result

Direct link to download the skill test result.