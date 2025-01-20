The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release the NEET PG round 3 Counselling 2024 seat allotment result tomorrow, Janury 21, 2025. Eligible candidates can check the round 3 counseling result through the official website mcc.admissions.nic.in .

The seat allotment result will be declared on January 21, 2025, and students have to report to the allotted college from January 22, 2025, to January 29, 2025.

Here’s the official schedule.

How to check the round 3 seat allotment result

Visit the official website mcc.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, go to the PG Medical tab Click on the NEET PG Counselling 2024 seat allotment result link Check the result Download the final result

About NEET PG

The NEET is a national-level entrance/eligibility exam for admission to MD/MS/PG diploma courses in various medical institutes in India. NEET-PG is a single-window entrance examination for PG courses. As per the Indian Medical Council Act, no other entrance examination shall be valid for admission into MS/MD/PG Diploma Courses. Those who manage to clear the exam will be granted admission to more than 350 medical colleges (both govt. and private). The top universities and colleges of India give admissions to PG Medical courses based on NEET PG score.