The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has released the Interview/viva voce schedule for the post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in the subject of chemistry (Advt. No. lgl2024) for the rest of the Haryana cadre. Eligible candidates can check the interview/viva voce schedule through the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The interview will be held from February 10, 2025, to February 14, 2025. The interview will be held in two phases from 8.00 am and 12 noon.

How to check the interview schedule

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the interview schedule link Check the interview schedule Download the exam schedule

Direct link to download the interview schedule.