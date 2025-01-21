The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT .

The CMAT 2025 will be held on January 25, 2025, in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The test paper will consist of 100 questions worth 400 marks.

“Admit cards for this exams have been released today i.e. 20th January, 2025. The candidates are required to download their Admit Card (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CMAT admit card 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ On the homepage, click on the CMAT 2025 admit card link Key in your login details ad submit Check and download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to CMAT admit card 2025.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE Affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in their Institution.