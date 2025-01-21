Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Sub Inspector (Civil Police/Intelligence), Fire Station Second Officer and Platoon Commander, Male(PAC/IRB) Exam-2024 (Under The Home Department). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by January 27, 2025. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on January 12, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 222 vacancies.

Steps to download SI and other posts’ answer key

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SI and other posts’ answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

