The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final result of the Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2, (GWSSB) under Advt. No. 26/2022-23. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The exam was conducted from December 18, 2024, to January 16, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 125 vacancies.

Steps to download AE final result 2023

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AE final result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AE final result 2023.